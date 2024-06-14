Open Menu

Courts Functioning Without Fear: CJ LHC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Chief Justice (CJ) of Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed on Friday said that the Courts were functioning without any fear and no one would be allowed to interfere in the matters of judiciary.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the judicial complex E-Courts in Rawalpindi, he highlighted his instant actions upon assuming office. "I summoned a full court meeting and decided that the culture of strikes would not be tolerated. On May 13, a circular was issued to the Punjab judiciary, stating that we would not recognise any calls for strikes. Whether there is a strike call or not, we will act according to the law.

Praising the role of the lawyer’s community, the CJ noted that 90 per cent of lawyers are good professionals.

LHC CJ Malik Shehzad Ahmed said the delay in verdicts of cases is the biggest problem and three generations wait for verdicts for a long period.

“The cases are delayed due to the absence of witnesses,” he said adding that he has consulted with the high court judges to resolve the issues.

He said that overseas Pakistanis faced great hardships in their property cases for appearing before the Courts, adding that Pakistanis living abroad can get a video link facility by coming to the embassy.

