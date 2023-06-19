Courts grant bails to Bushra Bibi

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI's chairman, in a scam worth multi-billion in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI's chairman, in a scam worth multi-billion in Al-Qadir Trust case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her lawyers.

After hearing arguments from the lawyers, the court accepted the interim bail of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs500,000 and stopped the bureau from arresting her.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 4.

Meanwhile, additional district and sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra also granted bail to Bushra Bibi in a case registered by Kohsar Police Station against surety bonds of Rs10,000 and stopped the police from arresting her till July 4.