Courts grant interim bails to Qureshi in two cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The District & Sessions Courts of Islamabad on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases registered by different police stations of the Federal Capital regarding riot and vandalizing public property on May 9.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Haroon Ahmed heard bail petition in a case registered by the Khanna Police Station against Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The PTI leader appeared before the court along with his lawyer Ali Bokhari.

The court granted bail to the accused till July 4, against surety bonds of Rs 10,000 and stopped the police from arresting him till next date.

Similarly, Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra granted interim bail to Qureshi till June 19, in another FIR registered by the Tarnol Police Station against surety bonds of Rs 10,000. The court remarked that the bail petitions of other co-accused were also fixed for June 19.

Ali Bokhari Advocate said his client always believed in the supremacy of the law and prayed the court to approve his bail. The further hearing in the bail case was then adjourned.