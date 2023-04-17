UrduPoint.com

Courts Grants Bail Inspector Raheem Chandio

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Courts grants bail Inspector Raheem Chandio

A court here on Monday granted interim bail to Inspector Raheem Chandio in a contempt of court case against a surety of Rs20,0000

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A court here on Monday granted interim bail to Inspector Raheem Chandio in a contempt of court case against a surety of Rs20,0000.

According to details, the Second Additional District and Session Court had earlier ordered the City police station of Hyderabad to lodge an FIR in a case pertaining to issuance of a bogus cheque.

However, the SHO Chandio did not comply with the court's order after which the litigant Muhammad Azhar filed a contempt of court plea in the court against the SHO.

Earlier on April 15 the Cant police station registered an FIR on the court's order nominating the SHO Chandio under the section 155 of the Sindh Police Amendment Act, 2019.

