Courts in Attock sentence drug peddlers to 9 Years' imprisonment

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Hassanabdal and another in Fatehjang respectively delivered firm judgments, imposing nine years' imprisonment and fines on the individuals convicted for selling illicit drug

The first case involved Aqib Shahzad, a native of Pind Sondki, who was apprehended by the police in 2023 for selling hashish. Following his arrest, a case was registered under section 9-C of the CNSA, 1997, ultimately leading to his guilty plea and a nine-year imprisonment term, coupled with a fine of Rs 80,000.

Similarly, in a separate incident, Sabaz Ali, a resident of KP, was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment, alongside a fine of Rs 80,000, after being found in possession of hashish at his place of residence in 2023.

The judgments were pronounced after thorough scrutiny of witness statements and concluding arguments from both sides, culminating in the guilty pleas from the defendants.

These sentences reflect the unwavering commitment of the judiciary in Attock to address the grave issue of narcotics trafficking, sending a resolute message against such criminal activities. The courts' decisive actions underscore the determination to uphold the law and combat the illicit drug trade, thereby safeguarding the welfare and security of the region.

