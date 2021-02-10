UrduPoint.com
Courts In Capital Resumes Normal Proceedings After Two Days

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Courts in capital resumes normal proceedings after two days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :All the courts working in the Federal capital on Wednesday resumed their normal proceedings after the attack of lawyers on the Islamabad High Court.

As per details, Islamabad High Court (IHC), District Courts and special courts resumed working after two days.

Contingent security arrangements had been ensured for all courts and entry of unauthorized persons had been banned in the premises of courts.

The lawyers appeared before the courts on behalf of litigants despite a strike announced by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association and the District Bar Association.

All the courts resumed proceedings to provide relief to the applicants and issued orders in urgent cases.

The lawyers partially observed the strike announced by IHCBA and DBA and appeared before different benches.

