Courts opened at night owing to willful disobedience by despotic Imran, cronies : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday that the courts were opened at night because the despotic Imran Khan and his cronies in high offices had flagrantly violated the court orders.

The PTI government flouted the court orders and then ask why the courts were opened at night, the minister said in a statement.

The minister advised Imran Khan to shun fascism and violation of the Constitution, do not make Parliament hostage to his intransigence.

They minister said the PTI leaders held the constitution, democracy and parliament hostage and then ironically they ask why were the courts open? "If the courts open, Imran Khan will start lying about the conspiracy and will also start maligning the courts", she remarked.

Marriyum Aurangzeb called for trial of PTI leadership involved unconstitutional acts under Article 6.

Denouncing the Imran Khan, she said even if entire PTI fell ill, Hamza Shehbaz will definitely take oath as Chief Minister of Punjab.