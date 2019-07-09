(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday ordered the jail authorities for taking action in accordance with the law on an application for treatment of PML-N leader Khawaja Salman Rafique, who was on judicial remand in connection with Paragon City scam, in a hospital.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings on application filed by Camp Jail authorities and disposed of the matter while passing the directions.

The jail authorities had submitted that Khawaja Salman Rafique remained in a hospital from June 18 to 25 for medical treatment for being ill. The doctors had advised his further medical check-up and tests, which were not possible in the jail, they added. The court was requested to issue directions for shifting Khawaja Salman Rafique to a hospital for treatment.

Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 after a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench dismissed their pre-arrest bail petitions in Paragon City scam.

After remaining in custody of National Accountability Bureau for few weeks, the accountability court had sent Khawaja brothers to jail on judicial remand and now they would be produced before the court on July 11.

NAB had filed a reference against Khawaja brothers submitting that they launched Paragon City housing project through their "benamidars". The Paragon City was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority, it added.

It further alleged that the suspects along with other accomplices cheated public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits from the funds of society.

It is pertinent to mention here that a LHC bench had also dismissed post arrest bail petitions of Khawaja brother on June 18.