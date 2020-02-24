UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Courts Orders NAB For Provision Of Supplementary Reference Copies To Alleged Accused In Fake Bank Accounts Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Courts orders NAB for provision of supplementary reference copies to alleged accused in fake bank accounts case

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for provision of supplementary reference copies to alleged accused filed against them in fake bank accounts and illegal allocation of plots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for provision of supplementary reference copies to alleged accused filed against them in fake bank accounts and illegal allocation of plots.

The AC judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing whereas an alleged accused Hussain Qadwai was produced from Adiala jail.

At the outset of the hearing defense counsel Arshad Tabraiz requested the court for provision of supplementary reference copies against which the court ordered the NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif for provision of copies to defense counsel earlier to next hearing.

The court also issued notices to all accused for next date of hearing which was fixed for March 4.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Jail Bank March All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait Emir on National D ..

8 minutes ago

Number of People Injured in Two Earthquakes in Nor ..

3 minutes ago

Seoul worst hit as Asia markets plunge on virus wo ..

1 minute ago

44 held over violation of ban on kite-flying in Si ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during nex ..

3 minutes ago

11 killed, 1,024 injured in 911 accidents in Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.