Courts orders NAB for provision of supplementary reference copies to alleged accused in fake bank accounts case

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for provision of supplementary reference copies to alleged accused filed against them in fake bank accounts and illegal allocation of plots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for provision of supplementary reference copies to alleged accused filed against them in fake bank accounts and illegal allocation of plots.

The AC judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing whereas an alleged accused Hussain Qadwai was produced from Adiala jail.

At the outset of the hearing defense counsel Arshad Tabraiz requested the court for provision of supplementary reference copies against which the court ordered the NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif for provision of copies to defense counsel earlier to next hearing.

The court also issued notices to all accused for next date of hearing which was fixed for March 4.