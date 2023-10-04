Open Menu

Courts Rejects FIA’s Request For Secret Hearing In Cipher Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday rejected Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) application to conduct an in-camera hearing of the cipher case.

“The hearing will be held in open court.

Sensitive information will be kept in camera with consultation of lawyers,” Chief Justice High Court Amir Farooq said in his verdict.

Hearing on the bail application of PTI chief will be held on October 9.

It may be mentioned that the court had reserved its decision on FIA's in-camera hearing application two-days ago.

