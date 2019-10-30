Courts send anyone to jail, not govt: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the courts could send anyone to jail or otherwise and it was not the job of the government

Addressing Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, she said in a tweet she said his party should approach the court according to the law and Constitution, and the government would give its opinion there.

There was rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution in the new Pakistan, and the state institutions were free and transparent, she added.

Dr Firdous said whoever was in jail and suffering hardships there was not without any reason. Te government would provide all possible medical facilities for anybody's treatment, she added.

Asif Ali Zardari and those who had kept him in jail for 12 years were now supporting each other, she added.