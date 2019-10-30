UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Courts Send Anyone To Jail, Not Govt: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:54 PM

Courts send anyone to jail, not govt: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the courts could send anyone to jail or otherwise and it was not the job of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the courts could send anyone to jail or otherwise and it was not the job of the government.

Addressing Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, she said in a tweet she said his party should approach the court according to the law and Constitution, and the government would give its opinion there.

There was rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution in the new Pakistan, and the state institutions were free and transparent, she added.

Dr Firdous said whoever was in jail and suffering hardships there was not without any reason. Te government would provide all possible medical facilities for anybody's treatment, she added.

Asif Ali Zardari and those who had kept him in jail for 12 years were now supporting each other, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Jail Qamar Zaman Kaira Firdous Ashiq Awan Job Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Court

Recent Stories

Survey for Peshawar-DIK expressway to complete by ..

1 minute ago

61 police constables promoted to head constables i ..

1 minute ago

Paramedics of NICVD hopeful for fulfillment of the ..

1 minute ago

Russia Satisfied With Denmark's Decision on Nord S ..

1 minute ago

Coaching courses important in sports: Commissioner ..

5 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide in MIthi

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.