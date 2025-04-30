Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases

Local courts have awarded sentences in three separate murder cases on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Local courts have awarded sentences in three separate murder cases on Wednesday.

In the first case, criminal Kashif was sentenced to death with a fine Rs.300,000 for immolating his wife to death during a domestic dispute in March 2021. The case was registered at Wah Cantt police station.

In another case, criminal Younis was sentenced life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000, for killing a man Jahangzeb over a land dispute in April 2021. The Mandra police investigated the matter and found him guilty.

In the third case, Rashid was awarded life imprisonment and fined Rs 500,000 for killing Ashraf during a property dispute in July 2023. The case was filed at Gujar Khan police station.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the investigation teams for securing convictions in these cases.