UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Courts Start Functioning In Tribal Districts

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:12 PM

Courts start functioning in tribal districts

The courts started functioning in tribal districts first time in Pakistan and in this regard, Bajore took lead over other areas where cases were formally disposed off by the first district court established at civil colony Khar on Friday

BAJORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The courts started functioning in tribal districts first time in Pakistan and in this regard, Bajore took lead over other areas where cases were formally disposed off by the first district court established at civil colony Khar on Friday.

Social and political circles have welcomed the working of district court and termed it a historical move. They said that this development will end 70 years old sense of deprivation of the people.

They expressed satisfaction over having right of appeal and counsel.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lead Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan to offer scholarships to around 3000 Afgh ..

11 seconds ago

No Exact Dates Set for Ministerial Meeting of JCPO ..

13 seconds ago

Tunisian President Essebsi Getting Better, Will Le ..

15 seconds ago

Only Extending New START to Give Impetus to New US ..

21 seconds ago

England's Buttler says World Cup pressure is a 'pr ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan High Commission to conduct two-day NADRA ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.