Courts start functioning in tribal districts

BAJORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The courts started functioning in tribal districts first time in Pakistan and in this regard, Bajore took lead over other areas where cases were formally disposed off by the first district court established at civil colony Khar on Friday.

Social and political circles have welcomed the working of district court and termed it a historical move. They said that this development will end 70 years old sense of deprivation of the people.

They expressed satisfaction over having right of appeal and counsel.