Courts' summer holidays start

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Local courts have started observing summer holidays in the city from Monday.

According to a spokesman for the district courts, all civil and sessions courts will remain closed in connection with summer vacations till August 15, 2020.

During this period, special judges will look after the matters of emergent nature, he added.