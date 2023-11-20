Courts summons Gillani in unfair advertisement distribution reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Accountability Court here on Monday summoned former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and other accused in the NAB reference related to the unfair distribution of advertisements.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court heard the NAB reference.

The court issued summon notices to Yusuf Raza Gilani and other accused and adjourned the hearing till January 11.