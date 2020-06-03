Courts to follow SOPs during proceedings

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) ::A meeting was held under the chairmanship of District and Sessions Judge Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Arshad Khan in which Senior Civil Judge Admin Syed Israr Ali Shah and other esteemed judges of the District Judiciary, President District Bar Association were present.

Besides, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi and other officials and senior lawyers also attended the meeting, welcoming the orders of the High Court Peshawar to continue court proceedings.

During the meeting, District Bar Association President Akhtar Hussain Qureshi, other cabinet members and senior lawyers of the bar assured their full cooperation and it was unanimously decided that the court would strictly implement the SOPs issued by the provincial government during the court proceedings.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Younis Khan, in the light of these orders of the High Court directed all the judges to immediately resume court activities.

It is to be noted that all the courts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were reopened on the orders of the Peshawar High Court, Peshawar on June 1.