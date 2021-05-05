Courts to remain close for six days on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday announced six Eid holidays for courts across Punjab.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the LHC principal seat, its allied benches (Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi) and civil/sessions courts will observe Eid holidays from May 10 to 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government had also announced to observe Eid holidaysfrom May 10 to 15.