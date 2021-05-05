UrduPoint.com
Courts To Remain Close For Six Days On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday announced six Eid holidays for courts across Punjab.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the LHC principal seat, its allied benches (Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi) and civil/sessions courts will observe Eid holidays from May 10 to 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government had also announced to observe Eid holidaysfrom May 10 to 15.

More Stories From Pakistan

