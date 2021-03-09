Courts to remain closed on March 11

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has declared a local holiday for courts of Bahawalpur on account of Mela Channan Pir on Thursday, March 11

According to notification issued from his office, the holiday will be applicable to Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench and Civil and Sessions Courts.