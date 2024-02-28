"Covenant of Medina and modern constitutional principles" session held at SBBU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) For the first time in the history of universities of Sindh, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad, in collaboration with Minhaj-ul-Quran International, Wednesday arranged a guest speaker session for teachers and students under the title of "Covenant of Medina and Modern Constitutional Principles".

It was presided over by the university's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani.

Regarding the title, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Minhaj-ul-Quran International Dr. Hasan Muhyiddin Qadri said that the constitutional and administrative foundations of the state of Madinah were based on the covenant.

This agreement was concluded in written form between the Muslims of Medina and the leaders of other religions

Co-existence was achieved.

He further said that the constitution of Madinah was the oldest and the first written constitution in the world, which contained the constitution of the state, nationality, equality, justice, council, freedom, peace and human welfare.

In response to the questions, he said that the treaty was a significant and fundamental milestone in the political, contractual, constitutional and constitutional struggle of the Holy Prophet.

In addition to determining the sovereignty of Madinah state, the crafts are also witnesses of the prophetic vision and perfect craft skills of the Prophet.

From the very beginning, Prophet, Mohammed (PBUH) took such steps that paved the way for the approval of a unanimous constitution, which was known to the world as the Covenant of Medina.

Being the first written constitution of the world, Madinah is not only distinguished, but also in terms of its own subject, it is a manifestation of the highest constitutional and constitutional characteristics.

If the Covenant of Madinah is analyzed in the light of modern constitutional standards and regulations, then all the basic features that should be in an ideal constitution can be seen in the treaty.

Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Prof. Dr. Salman Bashir, Manzoor Ali Syal, Asif Ali Zardari, Dr. Aniqa Memon, Sohail Aslam Khaskheli and others were also present on this occasion.

