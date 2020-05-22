UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: 106 More Tested Positive In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 01:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :About 106 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to Coronavirus Cell Media Coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, the total number of confirmed cases had been surged to 3,074.

He said 49, 723 people had been screened till date. 724 virus-infected persons had been recovered while 39 deaths had been recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan so far.

