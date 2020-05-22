COVID-19: 106 more tested positive in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :About 106 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to Coronavirus Cell Media Coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, the total number of confirmed cases had been surged to 3,074.

He said 49, 723 people had been screened till date. 724 virus-infected persons had been recovered while 39 deaths had been recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan so far.