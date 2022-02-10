UrduPoint.com

Covid-19: 13 More Deaths, 1,802 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Thirteen more people lost their lives to coronavirus on Thursday, while 1,802 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Thirteen more people lost their lives to coronavirus on Thursday, while 1,802 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Punjab.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 492,535 while the total number of deaths recorded 13,295 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases, 494 were reported in Lahore, while one case was diagnosed with the virus in Attock, three in Bahawalnagar, 54 in Bahawalpur, six in Bhakkar, one in Chakwal, two in Chiniot, 27 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 32 in Faisalabad, 45 in Gujranwala, 23 in Gujrat, four in Jhang, seven in Jhelum, three in Kasur, one in Khanewal, four in Mandi Bahauddin, five in Mianwali, 21 in Multan, six in Muzaffargarh, two in Nankana Sahib, one in Narowal, seven in Okara, 10 in Rajanpur, 106 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Sahiwal, 15 in Sargodha, eight in Sheikhupura, five in Toba Tek Singh, six in Vehari and 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department had conducted 9,764,506 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 464,926 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the department urged citizens.

