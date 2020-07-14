COVID-19: 13 more deaths,449 new cases reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 13 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 87,492 after registration of 449 new cases till Tuesday noon.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2026 in the province.

As many as 220 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,10 in Nankana Sahib,2 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura,56 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock,1 in Chakwal, 4 in Jehlum,14 in Gujranwala,3 in Sialkot,27 in Gujrat,2 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 1 in Khanewal,9 in Vehari,19 in Faisalabad,1 in Chineot, 1 in Jhang, 4 in Toba Tek Singh,3 in Rahimyar Khan,9 in Sargodha, 7 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab,5 in Bahawalnagar, 6 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Lodharan, 11 in Dera Ghazi Khan,11 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Sahiwal and 1 in Okara and 9 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 604,349 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 63,977 confirmed cases were recovered all together in the province.

The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.