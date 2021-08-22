UrduPoint.com

COVID-19: 1.629mln People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,629,294 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 1,308,893 people had been given the first dose while 272,447 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 28,585 health workers were also given the first dose while 19,369 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 137,940 first doses and 91,960 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in the district where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. To facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added. He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

