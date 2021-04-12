COVID-19: 194 fresh cases ,6 deaths reported in 24 hours

The District Health Authority (DHA) Monday reported 6 deaths due to novel coronavirus while taking the death toll to 1052 out of which 800 belonged to Rawalpindi and 252 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) Monday reported 6 deaths due to novel coronavirus while taking the death toll to 1052 out of which 800 belonged to Rawalpindi and 252 from other districts.

According to data from DHA, with an addition of 194 more new cases during the last 24 hours, the confirmed cases rose to 20,905 in the district with 19251 to Rawalpindi and 1654 from other districts so far.

The data showed that 17,704 patients were discharged after recovery and 5250 were quarantined including 3041 at home and 2209 in isolation.

It further displayed that patients reported during the last 24 hours,53 have their place to Rawal Town, 44 Potohar town,45 Rawalpindi Cantt,8 Gujar khan, 27 Taxila,2 Murree,3 Kahuta,2 Kotli Sattian,5 Islamabad,2 Attock, and one each from AJK, Jehlum and Karachi.

"Presently 193 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city counting 27 in Holy Family Hospital, 25 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,120 in Institute of Urology, 19 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 2 in District Headquarter Hospital," the report said.