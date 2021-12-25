UrduPoint.com

Covid-19: 229 New Cases Detected

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:48 PM

Covid-19: 229 new cases detected

Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus was reported on Saturday, however, 229 new cases emerged when 17,550 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus was reported on Saturday, however, 229 new cases emerged when 17,550 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

Chief minister said that fortunately no death was reported on Saturday. He said that till last Friday the number death and was 7,661.

Shah said that 17,550 samples were tested which detected 229 cases that constituted 1.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,056,206 tests have been conducted against which 479,136 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.4 percent or 466,763 patients have recovered, including 193 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,941 patients were under treatment, of them 4,762 were in home isolation, 36 at isolation centers and 143 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 137 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 229 new cases, 90 have been detected from Karachi, including 37 from South, 31 East, 14 West, 4 Central and Korangi each. Hyderabad has 18, Sukkur 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Jamshoro 11, Kamber and Kashmore 10 each, Shikarpur and Thatta 9 each, Ghotki 6, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas 5 each, Badin, Sanghar and Larkana 4 each, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and Tharparkar 3 each.

While sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 27,924,199 vaccinations have been administered upto December 23 adding that during the last 24 hours 183,825 vaccines were inoculated. In total 28,108,024 vaccines have administered, which constituted 51 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

