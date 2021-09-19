UrduPoint.com

COVID-19: 2,659,769 People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:30 PM

COVID-19: 2,659,769 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,659,769 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 2,061,815 people had been given the first dose while 546,774 were administered the second dose of the vaccine.

He said that 29,610 health workers were also given the first dose while 21,570 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 138,613 first doses and 92,409 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

