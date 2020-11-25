UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 2nd Wave More Deadly, Follow SOPs;DC

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

COVID-19 2nd wave more deadly, follow SOPs;DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt®Anwar Ul Haq Wednesday said that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly compared to the previous in Pakistan as the number of C patients were increasing rapidly in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-C arrangements here at Commissioner office, the DC directed the officials to ensure implementation of C virus SOPs at public places.

He said that if "we want to defeat the COVID-19,we must follow the SOPs regarding it including wearing of face masks, maintaining social distance and by avoiding crowded places".

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the DC that 132 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours out of which 124 were reported from Rawalpindi district while 8 belonged to other districts.

He briefed that 29 cases were reported from Potohar town, 38 Rawalpindi Cantt, 29 Rawal town,18 Gujar khan ,3 taxila ,1 Murree, 3 Kahuta and 3 from Kalarsyeda.

"Presently 40 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,18 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,5 Red Crescent,46 Institute of Urology and 3 in the Hearts international hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities,"he added.

The official briefed that 8 people were died due to this deadly virus during last 24 hours including 56 years of age Noor Fatima,75 Haji Nawab,50 Niaz,79 Sakina BB,54 Mabri,74 Sabir Khan,64 Shamim Akhtar and 79 Danial.

