UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: 350,000 Army Assistance Packages Being Distributed Among Needy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:11 PM

COVID-19: 350,000 army assistance packages being distributed among needy

Pakistan army troops are assisting civil administration in containment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country by carrying out massive relief efforts and distributing the military's assistance packages among needy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan army troops are assisting civil administration in containment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country by carrying out massive relief efforts and distributing the military's assistance packages among needy.

"Troops are busy in relief efforts and distribution of more than 350,000 army assistance packages, containing basic food items," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The assistance packages had been purchased from the salary-donation announced by the army for COVID-19 affected people in various areas of the country and to help daily wagers, handicapped, labourers , widows and needy people in far-flung areas.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the army troops are providing food packages in Muzaffarabad, Kel, Leepa Valley, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Bhimber, Kotli and Mirpur.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the relief packets are being distributed in different localities including Gilgit, Skardu, Jaglot, Astore, Hunza, Nagar, Diamir, Gakhuch and Chilas.

In Balochistan, the army is reaching out the needy in Quetta, Khuzdar, Zhob, Sibbi, Ormara, Awaraan, Taftan, Dalbandeen, Washuk, Panjgoor with food packages.

In Sindh, the assistance packages are being distributed in Karachi, Pannu Aqil, Hyderabad, Badin, Chhor and Noshehro Feroz.

In Punjab, the army troops are helping the COVID-19 affected people in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Khanewal, Layyah, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Melsi, Attock Bahawalnagar, Dera Nawab Sahib, Fort Manro, Faisalabad, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Mangla, Pakpatan, Khushab, Chichawatni, Mian Channo, Jhang, Mianwali, Chakwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Kharian, Bhakhar, Hafizabad, Narowal, Chaniot, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the relief packets are being given to deserving people in Risalpur, Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tarbela, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Tank, Miranshah, Khyber, Chirat, Mardan, Warsak, Thal, Mirali and Razmak.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Murree Hyderabad Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Nowshera Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Badin Khuzdar Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kharian Mirpur Chichawatni Kotli Miranshah Chilas Azad Jammu And Kashmir Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fans invited to make their dream cricket pairs

2 minutes ago

Old man dies of heart attack at Kafalut Centre in ..

5 seconds ago

Germans to wear masks in shops as pandemic's econo ..

5 minutes ago

Aircraft manufacturer KAI Q1 net jumps 87 pct on e ..

6 minutes ago

Federal budget in 1st week of June, to focus on mi ..

6 minutes ago

Moody's reduces growth forecasts for G20 economies ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.