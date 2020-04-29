COVID-19: 350,000 army assistance packages being distributed among needy

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan army troops are assisting civil administration in containment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country by carrying out massive relief efforts and distributing the military's assistance packages among needy.

"Troops are busy in relief efforts and distribution of more than 350,000 army assistance packages, containing basic food items," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The assistance packages had been purchased from the salary-donation announced by the army for COVID-19 affected people in various areas of the country and to help daily wagers, handicapped, labourers , widows and needy people in far-flung areas.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the army troops are providing food packages in Muzaffarabad, Kel, Leepa Valley, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Bhimber, Kotli and Mirpur.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the relief packets are being distributed in different localities including Gilgit, Skardu, Jaglot, Astore, Hunza, Nagar, Diamir, Gakhuch and Chilas.

In Balochistan, the army is reaching out the needy in Quetta, Khuzdar, Zhob, Sibbi, Ormara, Awaraan, Taftan, Dalbandeen, Washuk, Panjgoor with food packages.

In Sindh, the assistance packages are being distributed in Karachi, Pannu Aqil, Hyderabad, Badin, Chhor and Noshehro Feroz.

In Punjab, the army troops are helping the COVID-19 affected people in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Khanewal, Layyah, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Melsi, Attock Bahawalnagar, Dera Nawab Sahib, Fort Manro, Faisalabad, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Mangla, Pakpatan, Khushab, Chichawatni, Mian Channo, Jhang, Mianwali, Chakwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Kharian, Bhakhar, Hafizabad, Narowal, Chaniot, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the relief packets are being given to deserving people in Risalpur, Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tarbela, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Tank, Miranshah, Khyber, Chirat, Mardan, Warsak, Thal, Mirali and Razmak.