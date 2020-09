(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :About 69 more corona cases were surfaced in Balochistan taking the tally to 13,690 on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator for COVID-19 Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 210,212 people were screened so far.

He said 12,658 were recovered while 145 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.