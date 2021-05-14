COVID-19: 73,398 cases recorded with addition of 2,517

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases Friday recorded 73,398 with 2,517 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,123 corona patients recovered and 48 died. 44 of them were under treatment in hospital in which 14 were on ventilators and four out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes. Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by Punjab.

The national covid positivity ratio was recorded 8.19 percent during the past 24 hours.

It may be mentioned here that the covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify the infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who have not been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 58 percent, Multan 74 percent, Bahawalpur 40 percent and Peshawar 40 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of covid patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 69 percent, Swabi 46 percent, Bahawalpur 42 percent and Multan 51 percent.

Around 591 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 30,700 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,021 in Sindh, 7,371 in Punjab, 6,141 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,620 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 619 in Balochistan, 324 in GB, and 604 in AJK.

Around 780,438 people were recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 873,220 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 18,186, Balochistan 23,778, GB 5,414, ICT 78,969, KP 126,403, Punjab 324,106 and Sindh 296,364.

About 19,384 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,780 have perished in Sindh among two of them died in hospital on Thursday.

9,282 were died in Punjab with 15 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 12 of them in the hospital and three out of hospital. 3,723 in KP where 26 of them died in hospital on Thursday, 724 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 257 in Balochistan among two of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 107 in GB and 511 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus on Thursday.

A total of 12,380,676 corona tests were conducted so far, while 639 hospitals were equipped with covid facilities. Some 4,766 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.