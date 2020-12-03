UrduPoint.com
Covid-19: 8 More Tested Positive In Attock

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:56 PM

As many as eight more persons were tested positive of novel coronavirus here soaring the tally to 821 on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as eight more persons were tested positive of novel coronavirus here soaring the tally to 821 on Thursday.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details of newly detected patients has said that among these 8 new cases, as many as five belongs to Attock city while three to Hazro.

He said that there were 106 active patients across the district in which 9 were under treatment while 97 were under home isolation.

Responding to another question, he said that the four suspected patients were under treatment at district headquarters hospital in which three were critical while one was stable.

He said that number of suspected patients in the district were 19, 489 while screening of as many as 22,940 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 494 suspected patients of the area were still awaited while as many as 18, 174 were tested negative so far. He said that so far 693 positive patients had recovered in the district.

