COVID-19: 894 patients recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 894 coronavirus patients recovered on Saturday in the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 321,438 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 6799 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for coronavirus patients, out of which 4928 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1394 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 968 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging coronavirus pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3274 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2621 beds were vacant.

However, 370 beds for coronavirus patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 291 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 2809 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 1852 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 798 beds reserved in HDU and 552 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 716 ventilators for coronavirus patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 261 ventilators were under use while 455 were unoccupied.

Around 229 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 103 were occupied and 125 ventilators were vacant.