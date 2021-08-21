UrduPoint.com

COVID-19: 894 Patients Recovered

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:28 PM

COVID-19: 894 patients recovered

As many as 894 coronavirus patients recovered on Saturday in the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 894 coronavirus patients recovered on Saturday in the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 321,438 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 6799 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for coronavirus patients, out of which 4928 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1394 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 968 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging coronavirus pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3274 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2621 beds were vacant.

However, 370 beds for coronavirus patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 291 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 2809 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 1852 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 798 beds reserved in HDU and 552 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 716 ventilators for coronavirus patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 261 ventilators were under use while 455 were unoccupied.

Around 229 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 103 were occupied and 125 ventilators were vacant.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Government Of Punjab All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ronaldo is staying at Juve says Allegri

Ronaldo is staying at Juve says Allegri

5 minutes ago
 Taliban co-founder in Afghan capital as evacuation ..

Taliban co-founder in Afghan capital as evacuation scramble continues

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condemns killing of elite force per ..

Chief Minister condemns killing of elite force personnel in Bannu

5 minutes ago
 Scan here: Italian tattoos Covid vaccine pass on a ..

Scan here: Italian tattoos Covid vaccine pass on arm

5 minutes ago
 Henri upgraded to hurricane as it approaches US co ..

Henri upgraded to hurricane as it approaches US coast

5 minutes ago
 NCOC allows Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpu ..

NCOC allows Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur at Baba Guru Nanak's death a ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.