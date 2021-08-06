UrduPoint.com

COVID-19: 96 Test Positive, 3 Die In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Ninety six more people have tested positive for the coronavirus with a positivity rate of nine percent in the Hyderabad district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report on Thursday, the number of total active cases has reached to 1,257.

District focal person Dr Imdad Chana informed that three people have died of COVID-19 in Hyderabad reaching the death toll to 466 in the district since outbreak of the virus.

He said out of 1,257 active cases, 1,237 are in isolation at their homes while 20 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

During the period, 1,021 tests conducted, he added.

As per official figures, 358,013 people have administered the first dose of the vaccine while 106,974 have received the second dose in the district.

However, during the last 24 hours, a total of 16,175 people have received their first jab while 3,425 people have got second dose of the vaccine, the report added.

