COVID-19: a great challenge for people particularly students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing global public health emergency and the great challenge for the contemporary world as the general public particularly the students are facing immense difficulties to continue their routine life.

Battling second wave of coronavirus, the Federal government has once again announced closure of educational institutions in a bid to protect the students from COVID-19.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally surged to 392,356 while over 340,000 inflected people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. But unfortunately, the country's death toll due to the disease has also reached to over 7,900 which is an alarming situation and the parents with school-aged children were worried.

It is pertinent to mention here that the educational institutions in the country were reopened on September 15, after nearly six months closure which was imposed in view of the outbreak of the pandemic.

All the examinations, scheduled to be held in December 2020, the authorities have decided, will be cancelled and held after reopening of the institutions in January 2021.

The pandemic has badly affected the performance of several sectors including education.

Closure of schools across the country was, on the one hand, demand of the parents but on the other, the students are concerned about their studies, which were badly interrupted due to the fast changing situation as the coronavirus has immensely effected the lives of students.

Nowadays, millions of students are studying from home which means every student should have access to computers, printers, reliable internet connection besides uninterrupted power supply, but the financial constraint have compelled a large number of students to compromise on their studies, which might cause a loss of their academic year.

The students also complain that the online classes are not so fruitful and result-oriented as compared to education in institutions where the teachers and students can actively take part.

According to a FA student Maryam, online presentations, exams and assignments are not easy to complete.

The current circumstances and COVID-19 threat may reverse months of academic gains, leaving many students behind particularly those who were not so talented and sharp towards their studies, she added.

A schoolteacher, Asifa said, the students belonging to lower middle class and poor segments of society cannot afford to continue their studies during fast changing situation as COVID-19 is spreading quickly, causing great deal of fear and unrest in the public.

She said, the pandemic has had significant psychological and social effects on the population.

Several researches have highlighted the impact on psychological well-being of the most exposed groups, including children, college students, and health workers, who are more likely to develop post-traumatic, stress disorder, anxiety, depression and other symptoms of distress.

The prevalence of depression and stress, due to COVID-19, was being noticed at higher rate.

According to experts, the situation may continue for eight to ten months more putting pressure on the masses as well as the students, some already under depression and stress to complete their studies.

The experts said that academic achievements and mental health were linked so the students stressing over studies and grades were going to have very adverse effects on their physical and mental health.

A large number of parents belonging to different walks of life have appreciated the closure of educational institutions and termed it a wise decision in the wake of recent spike in COVID-19 cases while some are worried about studies of their children particularly studying in 'O' and 'A' level classes.

Numan, father of two university students urged the healthcare authorities and government to provide verified health information and pragmatic tips to public and especially students on how to react during pandemics and epidemics and how they can emotionally deal with their fears and uncertainties associated with the infection.

It is need of the hour to integrate and combine all resources to prepare a more coordinated and comprehensive mental health service delivery to all people, he added.

The psychologists should provide counseling to the vulnerable segments including the students facing depression during this pandemic. It will lessen the probability of developing negative psychological impact on the vulnerable groups, he said.