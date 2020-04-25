Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that COVID-19 affected economy of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that COVID-19 affected economy of the country.

"COVID 19 not only damaged the economy of Pakistan but also the international economy, However, the journey of progress will remain continue under viberant leadership of Imran Khan", Governor Sarwar said this while talking to local parliamentarians, at circuit house.

The incumbent government was very much interested in development of south Punjab.

It initiated different uplift schemes to promote the region, stated Sarwar. The government strongly believed in spending each and every penny, collected from taxes money, on masses. He assured that government would strive hard to assist people in re-promoting their business, affected by coronavirus. On this occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq briefed Governor Punjab about different projects. Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPAs Nadeem Qureshi and Sabeen Gul were also present.