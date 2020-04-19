UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Affects Lives & Livelihood Of People In Rural Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

COVID-19 affects lives & livelihood of people in rural areas

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :During the period of the lockdown, the COVID-19 emergency situation is affecting adverse effects on the lives and livelihood of the people, especially more vulnerable families are facing more challenges and issues due to this emergency. In response, especially community institutions are taking responsibility. They are performing their work in providing food items, organizing awareness-raising sessions, coordination, and engagement and support government initiatives and facilitate needy families in Ehsaas emergency Cash Program registration.

There are key achievements including community Institutions' food drive as self-initiative was continued and distributed food items to destitute families of Kamber-Shandadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Mirpurkhas, Kashmore-Kandhkot, and Ghotki districts.

The Sindh Rural Support Organization teams and Community Institutions facilitated needy community members in Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and total of 610 families were registered in district Sanghar and Mirpurkhas districts.

While talking to Media on Sunday, CEO, Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO), said that SRSO teams and Community Institutions are facilitating to needy households in Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and to date total of 2368 families were registered only 3 districts Thatta, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas and teams are working in 14 districts of Sindh and SRSO has data of destitute families and through LSOs SRSO has given training at least 0.3 million women regarding awareness of Coronavirus and precautionary measures to avoid contacting deadly virus and in this connection distribution of ration, face masks, and other programs are continued in 14 districts of Sindh to help the destitute families in the lock-down, CEO added.

The Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad and Rangers head along with nominated resource persons of SRSO is distributing ration bags among needy persons in various wards' in city Jacobabad.

Besides, Food Drive was continued for the poorest households during the COVID-19 emergency by a community Institution of district Kashmore. Ration to poor families was distributed by Village Organization Allah-ul-din Suhryani UC Akhero with the financial support of Rs. 4300 donated by Notable Person and Ration was provided to 5 needy HHs along with LSO Chairperson at Kashmore- Kandhkot Brsides, provision ration to more needy families who are severely affecting due to COVID-19 emergency in the UC. This purpose, both LSOs identified more vulnerable families 105 (53 UC Khuda Bux and (52 UC Aohori) from different villages of the UC and provided them ration bags.

The EU-SUCCESSS Programme supported community institution LSO Jaot, UC Jumo Agham has also performed their responsibility to respond COVID-19 emergency. The LSO leaders identified and contacted a Philanthropist, Rasheed Ahmed, for support of poor households who cannot earn due to the current situation of lockdown. He agreed and LSO received ration and distributed among 28 households of 2 Villages.

SRSO is trying its level best to contact other departments and philanthropists for the facilitation of poor households and will fulfill the basic needs of people of remaining member VOs.

According to Kalhoro, under the Government of Sindh-PPRP organized COVID-19 self-Initiative by Village Orgnization (VO) Jameel Bhurgari 2 Taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad conducted a session on Social-distance importance and method at village Laugewall.

With the support Minister for Energy, Sindh,Imtiaz Shaikh, provided them Ration package of 30 families and asked for more support within the coming days.

Under EU-PINS supported agriculture entrepreneur of farmers Field School at Mehboob Goth UC Mungrani District Shikarpur distributed fresh vegetables from the school to the poorest HHs who cannot afford vegetables due to COVID-19 lockdown situation, CEO added.

