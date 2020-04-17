UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Ajmal Wazir Urges People To Keep Social Distancing Amid Relaxation In Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

COVID-19: Ajmal Wazir urges people to keep social distancing amid relaxation in lockdown

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Friday urged people to keep social distancing to counter spread of coronavirus amid relaxation in lockdown announced by the government to facilitate people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Friday urged people to keep social distancing to counter spread of coronavirus amid relaxation in lockdown announced by the government to facilitate people.

In a video message in Pashto language here, the Adviser said life was precious and social distancing was imperative to protect ourselves from coronavirus.

"Care, care and extra care should be adopted by people in the wake of relaxation of lockdown. I appeal to people on behalf of KP Govt to keep social distancing to become safe from COVID-19 and live a beautiful and prosperous life" he concluded.

