COVID-19: All Domestic Flights, Except Cargo & Special, Suspended Till April 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The government on Tuesday decided to suspend all domestic flight operations, except cargo & special, till April 2 as part of its ongoing strategy to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) effectively.

From March 26 at 0600 hours "all types of domestic sheduled/non sheduled (CMM) chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations" would remain suspended till 0559 hours, April 2, a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a press release.

He said the flights suspension decision had been taken in due consultation with all airline operators.

However, he said, the suspension would not apply on cargo and special flights that would be screened in line with the directives of Ministry of Health.

