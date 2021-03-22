COVID-19: Ashrafi urges people to get vaccinated without any fear

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday urged people to take coronavirus vaccine without any fear to save the lives of themselves and their dear-ones.

Addressing a press conference along with other ulema here at Muttahida Ulema board office, Seerat Centre, he said that all ulema and religious scholars were united that every person must take coronavirus vaccine.

He said that Saudi Arabian religious scholars and ulema also issued a Fatwa in this regard. He urged every person who offers prayers in any mosque to take precautionary measures and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that there was some rumours that the government was going to shut down mosques. He clarified that the government would not shut down any mosque for prayers.

He said that whole world had shut down mosques during the pandemic, but those remained opened in Pakistan for prayers.

He said that coronavirus vaccination could be administered during fasting also. He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant health to Prime Minister Imran Khan and other people who were suffering from the pandemic.