UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Ashrafi Urges People To Get Vaccinated Without Any Fear

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

COVID-19: Ashrafi urges people to get vaccinated without any fear

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday urged people to take coronavirus vaccine without any fear to save the lives of themselves and their dear-ones.

Addressing a press conference along with other ulema here at Muttahida Ulema board office, Seerat Centre, he said that all ulema and religious scholars were united that every person must take coronavirus vaccine.

He said that Saudi Arabian religious scholars and ulema also issued a Fatwa in this regard. He urged every person who offers prayers in any mosque to take precautionary measures and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that there was some rumours that the government was going to shut down mosques. He clarified that the government would not shut down any mosque for prayers.

He said that whole world had shut down mosques during the pandemic, but those remained opened in Pakistan for prayers.

He said that coronavirus vaccination could be administered during fasting also. He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant health to Prime Minister Imran Khan and other people who were suffering from the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Saudi Middle East May Mosque All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Driving sustainable development across board is st ..

1 minute ago

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

16 minutes ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

16 minutes ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

22 minutes ago

Marriage halls, shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs ..

5 minutes ago

PPP KP chapter review arrangements for ZABhutto's ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.