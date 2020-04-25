(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spike of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases keep escalating as three persons tested positive on Saturday raising the number of confirmed patients in the district to 41

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Spike of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases keep escalating as three persons tested positive on Saturday raising the number of confirmed patients in the district to 41. According to health officials, all the newly confirmed cases are of local transmission which reported from Kamra Kallan village.

District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi told newsmen that one person who came from Tableegh was tested positive and these three persons who were native of same village were also accompanied him who were tested positive on Saturday. He said that these persons were already quarantined in connection to precautionary measures. Mr Niazi, while answering a question has confirmed that the suspected cases are also escalating as on Saturday the suspected COVID-19 cases jumped to 549 while result of 129 sent for testing are awaiting. He said that 40 persons are under observation in different quarantine established in various parts of the district which includes 18 belongs to Tableeghi Jammat, one Iran returned pilgrim who tested positive and 21 locals.

He said that so far, 67 persons belongs to Tableeghi Jammat who have completed their quarantine period at various centres across the district were sent back with the assistance of local administration. Responding another question, he said that 9 positive persons were recovered and 9 others are under treatment at district headquarters hospital and their condition is stable.

Two injured on road: Two persons were critically injured as a speedy car rammed in to road side tree near Khunda on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road in limits of Fatehjang police station on Saturday. Police and rescue sources said that Haroon and Aaqash were going in their car when reached near Khunda, the driver loses control due to over speeding resultantly it rammed in to road side tree. Both were shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition. Police registered a case and started further investigation.