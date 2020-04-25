UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 - Attock's Tally Soars To 41

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:38 PM

COVID-19 - Attock's tally soars to 41

Spike of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases keep escalating as three persons tested positive on Saturday raising the number of confirmed patients in the district to 41

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Spike of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases keep escalating as three persons tested positive on Saturday raising the number of confirmed patients in the district to 41. According to health officials, all the newly confirmed cases are of local transmission which reported from Kamra Kallan village.

District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi told newsmen that one person who came from Tableegh was tested positive and these three persons who were native of same village were also accompanied him who were tested positive on Saturday. He said that these persons were already quarantined in connection to precautionary measures. Mr Niazi, while answering a question has confirmed that the suspected cases are also escalating as on Saturday the suspected COVID-19 cases jumped to 549 while result of 129 sent for testing are awaiting. He said that 40 persons are under observation in different quarantine established in various parts of the district which includes 18 belongs to Tableeghi Jammat, one Iran returned pilgrim who tested positive and 21 locals.

He said that so far, 67 persons belongs to Tableeghi Jammat who have completed their quarantine period at various centres across the district were sent back with the assistance of local administration. Responding another question, he said that 9 positive persons were recovered and 9 others are under treatment at district headquarters hospital and their condition is stable.

Two injured on road: Two persons were critically injured as a speedy car rammed in to road side tree near Khunda on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road in limits of Fatehjang police station on Saturday. Police and rescue sources said that Haroon and Aaqash were going in their car when reached near Khunda, the driver loses control due to over speeding resultantly it rammed in to road side tree. Both were shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition. Police registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Iran Police Station Driver Road Car Same Attock All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

41 minutes ago

Chief Minster imposes ban on Iftaar parties

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

3 minutes ago

CDA asked to revise building byelaws in light of C ..

3 minutes ago

Demand to open Industries Supply Chain to be place ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.