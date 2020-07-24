COVID-19 awareness camp organized by PTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A camp was organized by the PTI to create awareness among the masses about the Covid-19 here on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A camp was organized by the PTI to create awareness among the masses about the Covid-19 here on Friday.

The camp distributed pamphlets about the coronavirus, face masks and sanitizers among people.

On this occasion, PTI Kausr president Dr Azeemul Din Zahid Lakhvi while talking to the media said, "Using face masks and hand washing are the best prevention against the virus." He said steps taken by the government against COVID-19 had been acknowledged globally, adding: "The measures taken for betterment of traders have also been appreciated. " PTI Kasur Senior Vice President Muzamal Masood Bhatti and General Secretary Ali Javed Dogar also addressed.