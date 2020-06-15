COVID-19 awareness campaign held

UrduPoint.com
Mon 15th June 2020

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :As part of the Covid-19 control campaign, an awareness camp was held on Monday, organised by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS).

The Coordinator Maqsood Imam, distributed face masks and sanitizers among the people of the area and sensitised them about following the Government Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to protect themselves and their dear ones from the Covid-19.

People of the area appreciated the step taken by IGHDS and said that theCOVID-19 control campaign should be continued to curb the pandemic at the earliest.

