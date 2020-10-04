Covid-19 awareness seminar held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) ::The implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) regarding Covid-19 is essential to continue educational activities.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mir Muhammad Nawaz while addressing Corona Awareness Seminar organized by a group of colleges here on Sunday.

Director Punjab Colleges Mian Akmal, DHO Dr. Ahmad Nasir, Principal Professor Naseer Qadri and a large number of students participated in the seminar. ADCR said that the coronavirus epidemic has decreased but the disease is not over yet. He said in order to prevent the spreading of this deadly epidemic, social distancing need to be maintained, masks must be used and handsmust be kept clean.