COVID-19 Awareness Walk Held To Mark 'World Health Day'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:58 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation held an awareness walk for safety from COVID-19, in connection with 'World Health Day', here on Wednesday.
The walks were held at Al-Khidmat Diagnostic Center Daewoo Road, Anwar Nazir Hospital, AL-Khidmat Laboratories.
District General Secretary Ghulam Abbas Khan, Dr Shafqat Javed, Anjum Iqbal Butt, Dr Khalid Mahmood Bhatti separately led the walks.
A large number of workers and people from different walks of life participated.
They distributed sanitizers and face masks among the people besidespamphlets inscribed with tips about safety from coronavirus.