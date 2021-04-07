COVID-19 awareness walk held to mark 'World Health Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Al-Khidmat Foundation held an awareness walk for safety from COVID-19, in connection with 'World Health Day', here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation held an awareness walk for safety from COVID-19, in connection with 'World Health Day', here on Wednesday.

The walks were held at Al-Khidmat Diagnostic Center Daewoo Road, Anwar Nazir Hospital, AL-Khidmat Laboratories.

District General Secretary Ghulam Abbas Khan, Dr Shafqat Javed, Anjum Iqbal Butt, Dr Khalid Mahmood Bhatti separately led the walks.

A large number of workers and people from different walks of life participated.

They distributed sanitizers and face masks among the people besidespamphlets inscribed with tips about safety from coronavirus.