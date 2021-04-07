UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Awareness Walk Held To Mark 'World Health Day'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:58 PM

COVID-19 awareness walk held to mark 'World Health Day'

Al-Khidmat Foundation held an awareness walk for safety from COVID-19, in connection with 'World Health Day', here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation held an awareness walk for safety from COVID-19, in connection with 'World Health Day', here on Wednesday.

The walks were held at Al-Khidmat Diagnostic Center Daewoo Road, Anwar Nazir Hospital, AL-Khidmat Laboratories.

District General Secretary Ghulam Abbas Khan, Dr Shafqat Javed, Anjum Iqbal Butt, Dr Khalid Mahmood Bhatti separately led the walks.

A large number of workers and people from different walks of life participated.

They distributed sanitizers and face masks among the people besidespamphlets inscribed with tips about safety from coronavirus.

Related Topics

World Road From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WAM and Israel’s TPS sign cooperation agreement

16 minutes ago

Putin Promises to Resolve Issue of Necessary Deliv ..

2 minutes ago

Farmers advised to use balanced herbicides, fertil ..

2 minutes ago

European Commission to Spend $146Mln on Urgent Res ..

2 minutes ago

Villagers block road after dacoits loot dozen shop ..

5 minutes ago

Salvage op delayed for Dutch cargo ship adrift in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.