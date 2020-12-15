COVID-19 awareness workshop held at Bhara Kahu 'Panahgah'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The management of shelter homes Tuesday conducted an awareness workshop at Bhara Kahu 'Panahgah' to reinforce the COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety of its service providers and dwellers.

The initiative was taken as a part of the process, initiated by the management lately to prevent outbreak of the virus at 'Panahgahs', Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman informed journalists after conducting a fourth workshop at Bara Kahu within a week.

"So far, we have arranged workshops at three shelter homes set up near Peshawar Mor, Tarlai and Sabzi Mandi to educate its service providers and residents about the health guidelines," Naseem noted.

He said successful completion of fourth workshop gave a big boost to the management's efforts, being made to ensure corona-free facilities in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

As of now, more than 50 service providers had been trained to ensure implementation of the SOPs at the shelter homes of both the cities, he said, adding the initiative would be replicated to other facilities, set up across the country.

He said protection of daily wage earners, who belonged to the poorest segments of society, from the coronavirus was the government's foremost priority, adding all-out efforts were being made to ensure safety of everybody, visiting or staying at all the establishments.

Apart from imparting health messages to the service providers, he said strict enforcement of precautionary measures would be ensured within the premises of all the shelter homes to transform them into safe and secure places in the wake of second wave of pandemic.

He said crowded places like 'Panahgahs' were more vulnerable for the virus outbreak that was why the management after taking cognizance of the looming threat took lead in the reinforcement of the SOPs.

"A zero tolerance policy will be adopted to ensure strict implementation of key practices as mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing at the twin cities' shelter homes for its residents and frontline workers safety from the coronavirus," he remarked.

He said hundreds of people visit Panahgahs daily and stay there as state guest where food, shelter and health facilities were being provided to them in a dignified manner.

"Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been strong proponent to uplift the poorest segment of the society, we are determined to give the daily wage labourers a fresh meal, neat and clean bedding, clean drinking water, sanitation and hygienic environment with a sense of respect and care," the focal person concluded.