COVID-19 badly affected food, hotel industry in federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the businesses of food and hotel industry in the federal capital and some restaurants have started offering online services to cope the situation

The restaurants owners were trying to shift their businesses from traditional services to online orders.

People due to ban on the service at restaurants were only ordering the food items online to fulfill their needs.

The demand of food delivering chains at homes also increased in the capital.

The owners of hotel Hammad Aslam said that initially they were waiting for the normalization of situation but the situation was still same due to which they started using new ideas to continue their businesses. However, he said that his business was badly affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Safiullah Khan an owner of restaurant said that his fast food place was closed for the 3 months which was caused lose of one million rent and other expenses.

He said that now he restarted work after relaxation in the lockdown by the government with only take away and online services under the complete standard operating procedures (SOPS) for the safety of the people." Zunaira Aslam a customer said online food services have mealtime deals in the offering especially to gratifying youngsters and the working class people.

These discounted midday, lunch time, brunch-time, afternoon deals grab their attention of consumer and satisfy their hunger at workplace.

"The quality of the food providing hotels food delivering was high-quality and it was affordable f or the families in low budget "she added.

Rizwan Khan a student of 9th grade said that due to coronavirus pandemic food delivering chains were giving different deals with discounted price.