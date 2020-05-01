UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Badly Affects Labour Class :Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday that coronavirus had badly affected rights of labour class across the globe.

In a message issued here on the Labour Day, he said that the PPP was standing with the labour class of the society in the hard times. He said that it was the first time in last 135 years that not a single rally of labours could be organized due to the pandemic.

He urged the government to announce special support fund for registered and unregistered workers and financial help of the labours.

Kaira said that the labours had to work for lengthy hours on low wages and the industrialists were not ready to give accepted rights to the labours.

He also urged the government to ensure registration of all industrial and non-industrial workers as soon as possible and they should be given all rights mentioned in the constitution.

