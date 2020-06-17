COVID-19 become a global challenge: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said the COVID-19 had become a global challenge and the whole world was combating against it.

Talking to a private news channel, she said people should take it seriously because it was a reality not a drama.

She said people must act according to standard operating procedure which were issued by the government to control spreading of coronavirus at large scale in the country.

She said the Prime Minister had taken effective steps and formulated comprehensive strategy regarding pandemic of coronavirus, adding the government had taken right decisions which were need of the our regarding it.

Replying to a question, she said the government was stood with the people in difficult time as the prime minister had great sympathies for the poor people of the country.

Zartaj Gul said opposition should avoid to do politics over the matter of coronavirus and it should not discuss on the national economy because the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were responsible for destroying it during their tenures, adding the present government inherited fragile national economy but was trying to make it strengthen.

To another query, she said the prime minister had never discussed for imposing governor rule in Sindh but it was inferiority complex and fear of there government.

She said opposition parties were badly rejected by the people and they were well aware about corruption of opposition leadership.