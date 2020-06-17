UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Become A Global Challenge: Zartaj Gul

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

COVID-19 become a global challenge: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said the COVID-19 had become a global challenge and the whole world was combating against it.

Talking to a private news channel, she said people should take it seriously because it was a reality not a drama.

She said people must act according to standard operating procedure which were issued by the government to control spreading of coronavirus at large scale in the country.

She said the Prime Minister had taken effective steps and formulated comprehensive strategy regarding pandemic of coronavirus, adding the government had taken right decisions which were need of the our regarding it.

Replying to a question, she said the government was stood with the people in difficult time as the prime minister had great sympathies for the poor people of the country.

Zartaj Gul said opposition should avoid to do politics over the matter of coronavirus and it should not discuss on the national economy because the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were responsible for destroying it during their tenures, adding the present government inherited fragile national economy but was trying to make it strengthen.

To another query, she said the prime minister had never discussed for imposing governor rule in Sindh but it was inferiority complex and fear of there government.

She said opposition parties were badly rejected by the people and they were well aware about corruption of opposition leadership.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Prime Minister World Governor Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

16 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

16 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

2 hours ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.