COVID-19: CAA disinfects IIAP with chlorine water spray

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday disinfected the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) with chlorine water spray to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The process of disinfection had been carried out on the airport roads, drop and pick up lanes, general car parking and concourse halls, a press release said.

During the two-day drive launched on April 4, the IIAP's arrival and departure lounges, all areas of passenger terminal building had also been disinfected.

The CAA's Fire, Medical and Facilitiation departments participated in the activity.