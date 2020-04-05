UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: CAA Disinfects IIAP With Chlorine Water Spray

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

COVID-19: CAA disinfects IIAP with chlorine water spray

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday disinfected the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) with chlorine water spray to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The process of disinfection had been carried out on the airport roads, drop and pick up lanes, general car parking and concourse halls, a press release said.

During the two-day drive launched on April 4, the IIAP's arrival and departure lounges, all areas of passenger terminal building had also been disinfected.

The CAA's Fire, Medical and Facilitiation departments participated in the activity.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Water Car April Sunday All Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

49 minutes ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

1 hour ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

1 hour ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

2 hours ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.