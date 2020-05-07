UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Can Increase Due To Ease The Lockdown: Chest Specialist

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:57 PM

COVID-19 can increase due to ease the lockdown: Chest Specialist

Chest Specialist Dr. Muhammad Salman said on Thursday that the decision of government to ease the lockdown can result in increased number of corona cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Chest Specialist Dr. Muhammad Salman said on Thursday that the decision of government to ease the lockdown can result in increased number of corona cases.

Talking to a private news channel he said the number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is gradually increasing.

It is an alarming situation as the number of cases per day reported in Pakistan is almost 1000 and death ratio has also been increased.

He urged that it would have better that government should have imposed a strict lockdown in the country. Moreover, the government should have to conduct corona tests at mass scale. The people must self-isolate themselves.

If your immunity system is stronger, then you could be a carrier of the virus. Everyone should wash hands properly and wear masks while going outside, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Immunity Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

1 minute ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

31 minutes ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

46 minutes ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

2 hours ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.