COVID-19 can increase due to ease the lockdown: Chest Specialist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Chest Specialist Dr. Muhammad Salman said on Thursday that the decision of government to ease the lockdown can result in increased number of corona cases.

Talking to a private news channel he said the number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is gradually increasing.

It is an alarming situation as the number of cases per day reported in Pakistan is almost 1000 and death ratio has also been increased.

He urged that it would have better that government should have imposed a strict lockdown in the country. Moreover, the government should have to conduct corona tests at mass scale. The people must self-isolate themselves.

If your immunity system is stronger, then you could be a carrier of the virus. Everyone should wash hands properly and wear masks while going outside, he added.